Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 23
ZURICH, June 23 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
June 7 Wpp Plc
* Reported billings for first four months up 7.8% at £17.500 billion
* Reported revenue for first four months up 15.9% at £4.846 billion, up 0.9% at $6.037 billion, up 5.1% at eur 5.657 billion and flat at ¥680 billion
* Constant currency revenue up 3.4%, like-for-like revenue up 0.7%
* First four months revenue, net sales and profits well above budget and ahead of last year
* Constant currency net debt at 30 april 2017 up £344 million on same date in 2016
* United Kingdom, with year-to-date, like-for-like revenue and net sales growth of 5.6% and 5.1% respectively
* For remainder of 2017, focus remains on improving revenue and net sales growth
* In UK advertising and media investment management, public relations and public affairs and branding & identity businesses, showing stronger growth than Q1
* Prospects in United Kingdom are more mixed as possible post-brexit vote scenarios will play out over next two years and uncertainties about outcomes increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 23 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
* Qtrly loss attributable 277.2 million RGT versus loss of 3.67 billion RGT Source :(http://bit.ly/2rXseT4) Further company coverage: