BRIEF-Technicolor cuts FY adj EBITDA target by EUR 40 mln
* EXPECTS PROFITABILITY OF CONNECTED HOME SEGMENT TO BE AFFECTED BY MEMORY COSTS INCREASES
June 28 WPP Plc:
* Cyber attack update
* Having taken steps to contain attack, priority now is to return to normal operations as soon as possible while protecting our systems
* Our operations have not been uniformly affected, and issues are being addressed on a company-by-company basis
* Many of our businesses are experiencing no or minimal disruption Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* EXPECTS PROFITABILITY OF CONNECTED HOME SEGMENT TO BE AFFECTED BY MEMORY COSTS INCREASES
* H1 REVENUE EUR 95.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 97.7 MILLION YEAR AGO