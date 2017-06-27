UPDATE 5-Meal-kit maker Blue Apron goes public, demand underwhelms as Amazon looms
* Stock scheduled to debut on NYSE on Thursday (Adds IPO pricing, Breakingviews link)
June 27 WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust:
* WPT Industrial REIT announces US$96 million of acquisitions and bought deal financing
* Both properties are being acquired free and clear of existing debt financing
* Entered into agreements to acquire two distribution properties in Oregon and Texas
* Purchase price for Portland property to be initially satisfied using draw down from revolving credit facility
* REIT, Welsh Property Trust entered agreement to sell, on a bought deal basis, about 9 million units of REIT at a price of US$12.85 per unit
* Purchase price for Houston property is expected to be satisfied using proceeds from equity offering
* Purchase price for Houston property is expected to be satisfied drawing down from REIT's revolving credit facility
* Anticipates refinancing draw downs on revolving credit facility with permanent financing at future date
* Offering consists of treasury offering of 5.8 million units by REIT for gross proceeds of approximately $75 million
* Offering also consists of secondary offering of 3.1 million units by Welsh for gross proceeds of about $40 million
* Net proceeds from treasury offering will be used to repay existing indebtedness under revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 Dow Chemical Co and DuPont on Wednesday reaffirmed their expectation to close their merger in August.