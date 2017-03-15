BRIEF-Investore property posts FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast
March 15 Wpt Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
* Wpt industrial reit announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 results
* Qtrly affo per unit $0.203
* Qtrly ffo per unit $0.218
* Wpt industrial real estate investment trust - noi for 3 months ended december 31, 2016 was $13.6 million compared to $11.4 million in same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, May 28 Egyptian Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer sought on Sunday to defend a surprise decision to hike interest rates last week, saying a historic level of foreign investment of nearly $1 billion entered the country within days of the rate increase.