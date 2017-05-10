BRIEF-UAE's Finance House raises stake in Insurance House
* Buys 10 million shares in Insurance House, shares in Insurance House reach to 53.5 million shares equal to 44.38 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
May 10 WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
* WPT Industrial REIT announces first quarter results; approves renewal of management agreements
* WPT Industrial real estate investment trust says occupancy remains strong at 98.4% at march 31, 2017
* WPT Industrial real estate investment trust says affo for three months ended march 31, 2017 was $0.205 per unit
* WPT Industrial real estate investment trust - same property noi increased 4.0% for three months ended march 31, 2017 compared to same period last year
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly FFO per unit $0.233
* Qtrly AFFO per unit (diluted) $0.202 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 20 Barclays and four former senior executives have been criminally charged in a high-profile UK investigation into undisclosed payments to Qatari investors during a 12 billion pound ($15.4 billion) emergency fund raising in 2008.