June 13 Wpx Energy Inc
* WPX agrees to form JV to develop Permian midstream assets
* WPX to receive $300mm cash, $132mm capital carry and
retain 50 pct ownership in $850mm+ entity at closing
* WPX secured additional takeaway capacity for its Delaware
Basin natural gas volumes and an equity position in related
pipeline
* Howard Energy Partners will finish constructing JV assets
and serve as operator
* Transaction implies a value of $863 million for stateline
oil gathering and gas processing projects
* Howard Energy Partners to fund first $263 million of JV
capital expenditures, including a $132 million carry for co
* WPX has a 50 percent voting interest in joint venture and
operational influence
* Parties expect to complete first 200 MMCF/D train for
cryogenic natural gas processing complex in first half of 2018
* Trunkline is designed to have a capacity of approximately
125,000 barrels of oil per day
* Parties plan to add a second train to double capacity for
cryogenic natural gas processing complex by middle of 2019
