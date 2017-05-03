BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Wright Medical Group Nv:
* Wright Medical Group N.V. Reports 2017 first quarter financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.35 from continuing operations
* Sees fy 2017 sales about $755 million to $765 million
* Q1 sales rose 6 percent to $177.2 million
* Wright medical group nv says reaffirms previously provided 2017 annual guidance
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.29, revenue view $762.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results