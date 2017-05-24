BRIEF-Glencore's Glasenberg appointed to Rosneft board -RIA
* Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg has been appointed to the Rosneft board of directors, RIA news agency reported;
May 24 (Reuters) -
* Members of Writers Guild Of America, west and Writers Guild Of America, east ratified 3 year deal with alliance of motion picture and television producers Source text : bit.ly/2qlwx4W
* Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg has been appointed to the Rosneft board of directors, RIA news agency reported;
* Kenny Neison has today notified Board of his resignation as Chief Financial Officer