March 1 WSP Global Inc:
* WSP ends fiscal 2016 with strong financial results
* Qtrly revenues and net revenues of $1,798.4 million and
$1,327.7 million, up 8.3% and 6.4%, respectively, compared to Q4
2015
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.55
* WSP Global Inc - backlog at quarter end of $5,668.8
million, up $469.1 million or 9.0% compared to 2015
* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.65, revenue view C$1.28
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* WSP Global Inc - 2016 funds from operations of $389.6
million, or $3.86 per share
