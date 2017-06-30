FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wüstenrot & Württembergische raises 2017 income forecast
June 30, 2017 / 8:18 AM / 21 hours ago

BRIEF-Wüstenrot & Württembergische raises 2017 income forecast

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE AG

* Dgap-Adhoc: wüstenrot & württembergische Ag: W&W Group Adjusts Income Forecast

* ‍Consolidated Net Profit for 2017 Will Most Likely Surpass Previous-Year Figure of Eur 235 Million Noticeably​

* Upward Adjustment of Forecast Based on Growth in New Business, Effects of Sales and Customer Care Measures, Very Good Claims Trend in Property Insurance

* BUSINESS PERFORMANCE IN YEAR TO DATE DOES NOT NECESSARILY MEAN THAT INCOME WILL CONTINUE TO DEVELOP IN SAME WAY BEYOND 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

