BRIEF-Wüstenrot & Württembergische raises 2017 income forecast

June 30 (Reuters) - WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE AG

* Dgap-Adhoc: wüstenrot & württembergische Ag: W&W Group Adjusts Income Forecast

* ‍Consolidated Net Profit for 2017 Will Most Likely Surpass Previous-Year Figure of Eur 235 Million Noticeably​

* Upward Adjustment of Forecast Based on Growth in New Business, Effects of Sales and Customer Care Measures, Very Good Claims Trend in Property Insurance

* BUSINESS PERFORMANCE IN YEAR TO DATE DOES NOT NECESSARILY MEAN THAT INCOME WILL CONTINUE TO DEVELOP IN SAME WAY BEYOND 2017