May 3 W&T Offshore Inc

* W&T Offshore announces first quarter 2017 operational and financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.17

* Q1 revenue rose 60 percent to $124.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.16 excluding items

* W&T Offshore Inc qtrly production averaged 42,712 barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") per day (or 3.8 million boe for quarter)

* W&T Offshore Inc - total production was 3.8 million barrels of oil equivalent ("mmboe") in q1 of 2017

* W&T Offshore Inc - expect to receive $71.7 million in income tax refunds between 2017 and 2018

* W&T Offshore Inc - capital expenditures for 2017 are currently estimated at $125.0 million

* W&T Offshore Inc sees Q2 total production 3.7 mmboe - 4.1 mmboe

* W&T Offshore Inc sees Q2 total production 3.7 mmboe - 4.1 mmboe

* Sees FY 2017 total production of 15.2 mmboe - 16.8 mmboe