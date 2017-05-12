Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Tuesday:
May 12 WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE AG
* Q1 GROUP NET PROFIT AT EUR 69.5 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 62.6 MILLION)
* FOR THE FULL YEAR 2017, CONTINUES TO EXPECT A CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT OF AROUND 235 MILLION EUROS Source text - bit.ly/2pEuoAQ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Egypt's Orascom Telecom Media plunges as it goes ex-dividend