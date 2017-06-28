BRIEF-Kumpulan Powernet appoints Lee Chong Hoon as executive director
June 28 Wuhan Department Store Group Co Ltd
* Says board elects Chen Jun as chairman
* Acquisition of Vegemite by Bega cheese likely to be delayed