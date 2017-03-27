March 27 Wuhan Fingu Electronic Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net loss to be 100 million yuan to 130 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 11.4 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are fluctuation in market demand and difficulty in capacity ramp up and cost control

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8szjIU

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)