BRIEF-Court Of Appeals issued its decision regarding Neustar's petition
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
March 27 Wuhan Fingu Electronic Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net loss to be 100 million yuan to 130 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 11.4 million yuan
* The reasons for the forecast are fluctuation in market demand and difficulty in capacity ramp up and cost control
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8szjIU
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8szjIU
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing