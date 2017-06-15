BRIEF-CITIC Heavy Industries to acquire Tianjin firm via share issue
* Says it plans to acquire Tianjin Santroll Electric Automobile Technology Co via share issue, share trade remains suspended
June 15Wuhan Hanshang Group Co Ltd
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.04 yuan per share (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 20
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 21 and the dividend will be paid on June 21
* Says approved set up of rice bran oil refinery & solvent extract automated plant at West Bengal at cost of INR 300 million