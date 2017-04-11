April 11Wuhan P&S Information Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 425.1 percent to 451.4 percent, or to be 40 million yuan to 42 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 7.6 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are semiconductor industry boom and gains from subsidiary acquisition

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2u1Rsf

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)