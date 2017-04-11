BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 11Wuhan P&S Information Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 425.1 percent to 451.4 percent, or to be 40 million yuan to 42 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 7.6 million yuan
* The reasons for the forecast are semiconductor industry boom and gains from subsidiary acquisition
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2u1Rsf
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: