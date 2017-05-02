May 2 Wuhan Thalys Medical Technology Inc :

* Says it plans to invest 10 million yuan to set up a wholly owned medical test lab company in Huangshi city

* Says co wins the bid from Edong Healthcare group firm, on joint development of the medical test lab project and on provision of purchasing and supply service for Edong Healthcare group and its affiliated hospitals

* Says Edong Healthcare group owns the right to buy back 34 percent stake in the medical test lab if necessary

