BRIEF-Aveo Oncology gets $14 mln from Hercules Credit Facility and at-the-market stock offerings
* Aveo Oncology announces $14m in aggregate gross proceeds from Hercules Credit Facility and at-the-market stock offerings
June 26Wuhan Thalys Medical Technology Inc :
* Says its unit signed service contract with Yichun People's Hospital for reagent and concentralized distribution
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Gae9Z9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Aveo Oncology announces $14m in aggregate gross proceeds from Hercules Credit Facility and at-the-market stock offerings
* Harvest One Cannabis Inc. announces renewal of license and submission of ACMPR sales amendment application; execution of wholesale off-take agreement