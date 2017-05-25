BRIEF-Reata Pharma files for mixed shelf of upto $250 mln
* Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc - files for mixed shelf of upto $250 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sxRKgb) Further company coverage:
May 25 Wuhan Thalys Medical Technology Inc
* Says it signs agreement to set up medical investment fund worth 1.0 billion yuan ($145.60 million)
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Caprico Biotechnologies to set up JV in China
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qn5czl; bit.ly/2rTSxWt
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8683 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 5.0 million shares of common stock to be priced between $5 and $7 per share - SEC filing