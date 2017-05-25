May 25 Wuhan Thalys Medical Technology Inc

* Says it signs agreement to set up medical investment fund worth 1.0 billion yuan ($145.60 million)

* Says it signs strategic agreement with Caprico Biotechnologies to set up JV in China

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qn5czl; bit.ly/2rTSxWt

