April 11 Wuhan Tianyu Information Industry Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to decrease by 7.1 percent to 20.4 percent, or to be 6 million yuan to 7 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (7.5 million yuan)

* Says increased investment of technology optimization and product upgrading as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3kvTt8

