BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 11 Wuhan Tianyu Information Industry Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to decrease by 7.1 percent to 20.4 percent, or to be 6 million yuan to 7 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (7.5 million yuan)
* Says increased investment of technology optimization and product upgrading as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3kvTt8
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: