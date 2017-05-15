May 15 Wuhan Tianyu Information Industry Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 19 and the dividend will be paid on May 19

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0yc7DH

