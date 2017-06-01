BRIEF-Vitasoy International says FY net profit was HK$618 mln
* Fy profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was HK$618 million, an increase of 16%
June 1 Wuhan Zhongnan Commercial Group Co Ltd
* Says it signs agreement with local government on land compensation worth 440.87 million yuan ($64.80 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qDPUa5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8040 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Fy profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was HK$618 million, an increase of 16%
June 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.