BRIEF-J2 Global announces pricing of $650 mln senior unsecured notes
* J2 Global announces pricing of $650 million senior unsecured notes
June 6 Wuhu Shunrong Sanqi Interactive Entertainment Network Technology Co Ltd
* Says it gets approval to issue 800 million yuan ($117.75 million) commercial paper
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qXycTh
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7940 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* J2 Global announces pricing of $650 million senior unsecured notes
NEW YORK, June 22 Block.one will launch the sale of a new blockchain-based digital currency or token called EOS on Monday, the tech company said on Thursday.