April 26Wuhu Shunrong Sanqi Interactive Entertainment Network Technology Co Ltd

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 68.7 percent to 81.1 percent, or to be 820 million yuan to 880 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 486 million yuan

* Says growth of game development business and release of mobile game as main reason for the forecast

