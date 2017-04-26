BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 26Wuhu Shunrong Sanqi Interactive Entertainment Network Technology Co Ltd
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 68.7 percent to 81.1 percent, or to be 820 million yuan to 880 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 486 million yuan
* Says growth of game development business and release of mobile game as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/4WGCwl
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes