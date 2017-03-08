BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
March 8 Wuhu Token Sciences Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire another 75 percent stake in battery maker Bak for 6.75 billion yuan ($977.27 million) via cash, share issue
* Says it plans to raise up to 1.76 billion yuan in share private placement to help fund acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mhPXqU
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9070 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.