WUS Printed Circuit Kunshan Co Ltd

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 163.6 percent to 262.5 percent, or to be 80.0 million yuan to 110.0 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 30.3 million yuan

* Says favorable sale status is the main reason for the forecast

