BRIEF-Synertone Communication posts FY loss attributable HK$196.693 mln
* Directors do not recommend payment of any dividends in respect of years ended 31 March 2017 and 2016.
May 15 WUS Printed Circuit Kunshan Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 19
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 22 and the dividend will be paid on May 22
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/XN1m0o
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Directors do not recommend payment of any dividends in respect of years ended 31 March 2017 and 2016.
BOSTON, June 20 Major oil companies like Exxon Mobil and BP Plc have thrown their support behind a carbon tax plan proposed by a group of elder Republican statesmen, according to an advertisement published in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.