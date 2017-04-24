BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 24 WUS Printed Circuit Kunshan Co Ltd :
* Says its supply chain management unit plans to use up to 1 million yuan to set up a wholly owned property service unit
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3Lm4is
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement