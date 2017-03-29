BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
March 29WUS Printed Circuit :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 102.4 percent to 189.2 percent, or to be 35 million yuan to 50 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 17.3 million yuan
* The reasons for the forecast are increased sales revenue and improved capacity utilization
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Qgqi9t
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes