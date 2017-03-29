March 29WUS Printed Circuit :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 102.4 percent to 189.2 percent, or to be 35 million yuan to 50 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 17.3 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are increased sales revenue and improved capacity utilization

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Qgqi9t

