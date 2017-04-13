UPDATE 1-Mother of Uber CEO killed in California boating accident
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
April 13 Wus Printed Circuit Kunshan Co Ltd
* Says board approves unit to buy 15.2 percent stake in Germany's PCB maker Schweizer Electronic AG for 13.3 million euros ($14.16 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pbH6rY
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9393 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.