BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 11Wutong Holding Group Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 11.4 percent to 25.9 percent, or to be 46 million yuan to 52 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 41.3 million yuan
* The reason for the forecast is increased contribution from information service business
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: