April 11Wutong Holding Group Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 11.4 percent to 25.9 percent, or to be 46 million yuan to 52 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 41.3 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is increased contribution from information service business

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/uAGvYH

