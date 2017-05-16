BRIEF-Ningbo Henghe Mould plans at least 350 mln yuan in auto parts project
* Says it plans to invest at least 350 million yuan ($51.28 million) in auto parts project
May 16 Wuxi Hodgen Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it completed transfer of its entire 99.99987 percent stake in Hodgen Technology(Thailand)Co.,Ltd to a HK company
* Transaction amount is 21.8 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rLZ08F
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Second stage of delisting expires on 21 Nov 2017 following which co will be placed into third stage of delisting, which will last for six months