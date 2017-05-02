BRIEF-Pak Tak International announces placing of new shares
* China Goldjoy Securities to procure not less than six placee to subscribe up to 283 million placing shares at hk$0.28 per placing share
May 2 Wuxi Hodgen Technology Co Ltd
* Says its unit signs two strategic cooperation agreements with investments of up to a combined 1.5 billion yuan ($217.58 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2p491JT
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8941 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* China Goldjoy Securities to procure not less than six placee to subscribe up to 283 million placing shares at hk$0.28 per placing share
* Has been more than two months since company was last in communication with Ge Kun one of two remaining directors of company