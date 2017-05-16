BRIEF-BDF Q4 2016 net loss widens to 5.6 million zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q4 2016 REVENUE 1.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VS 2.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
May 16 Wuxi Little Swan Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 7.5 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to A shares shareholders of record on May 23, B share shareholders of record on May 26
* The company's A shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 24 and the dividend will be paid on May 24
* The company's B shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 24 and the dividend will be paid on May 26
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2c3hIU
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q4 2016 REVENUE 1.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VS 2.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
LONDON, June 20 Britain's car industry set out a list of Brexit demands to Prime Minister Theresa May's government on Tuesday, warning that a return to World Trade Organisation rules could permanently damage the successful sector.