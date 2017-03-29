BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 29 Wuxi Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit up 7.1 percent y/y
* Says it plans to issue up to 3.0 billion yuan ($435.43 million) A-share convertible bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nzRpr3; bit.ly/2mPn1Kw
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8897 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.