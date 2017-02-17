BRIEF-Hanall Biopharma to dispose treasury shares for 131.7 mln won
* Says it will sell 30,000 shares of common stock from May 30 to June 5
Feb 17 Wuyi International Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Lin Min resigned as executive director
* Chen Cheng Qing and Hung Hoi Lam have been appointed as executive directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rich Wisdom Ltd shall transfer and assign to transferee limited partnership interest for a consideration of US$3.72 million