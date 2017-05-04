May 4 World Wrestling Entertainment Inc
* wwe® reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10
* World wrestling entertainment inc - wwe network averaged
1.49 million paid subscribers over q1 2017, which represented a
16% increase from q1 2016
* World wrestling entertainment inc qtrly revenue increased
10% to $188.4 million
* World wrestling entertainment inc - raising low end of its
projected range of subscribers for q2
* World wrestling entertainment inc - for q2 2017, company
projects average paid subscribers of at least 1.63 million
* World wrestling entertainment inc - estimates q2 2017
adjusted oibda of approximately $13 million to $17 million
* World wrestling entertainment inc sees 2017 adjusted oibda
of $100 million
* World wrestling entertainment inc sees adjusted oibda for
first half of 2017 that is essentially flat to prior year period
* World wrestling entertainment inc - anticipates
"significant" year-over-year growth in adjusted oibda over
second half of 2017
* Q1 revenue view $183.7 million
