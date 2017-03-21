BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
March 21 Wyndham Worldwide Corp
* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - issued $300 million aggregate principal amount of 4.150 pct notes due 2024 - SEC filing
* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - issued $400 million aggregate principal amount of 4.500 pct notes due 2027
* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - 2024 notes bear interest at rate of 4.150 pct per year payable semi-annually in arrears on April 1 and October 1 of each year
* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - 2027 notes bear interest at a rate of 4.500 pct per year payable semi-annually in arrears on April 1 and October 1 of each year Source text: (bit.ly/2nyoMLz) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.