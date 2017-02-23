BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 23 Wynn Resorts Ltd:
* Wynn Resorts announces Craig S. Billings as chief financial officer
* Says billings will replace Stephen Cootey, who will be departing company to pursue other interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results