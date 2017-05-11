May 11 Wynn Resorts Ltd:

* Wynn Resorts announces initial settlement of tender offer and completion of private offering of Wynn Las Vegas 5.25% senior notes due 2027

* Wynn Resorts -at expiration time, valid tenders received with respect to about $497.5 million of $900 million aggregate principal amount of 2022 notes outstanding

* Wynn Resorts Ltd says Wynn Las Vegas, LLC has accepted for payment all 2022 notes validly tendered prior to expiration date