BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Wynn Resorts Ltd:
* Wynn Resorts, Limited reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.24
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.99
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue rose 47.9 percent to $1.48 billion
* Q1 revenue view $1.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Wynn Resorts Ltd says is currently constructing wynn boston harbor at total project budget of about $2.4 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.