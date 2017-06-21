Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
June 21 Wynnstay Group Plc:
* HY revenue of 205.32 million pounds versus 193.24 million pounds year ago
* HY reported profit before tax, including goodwill & investment impairment charges, is 0.13 million pounds versus 4.08 million pounds year ago
* Declare an increased interim dividend of 4.20 pence per share Source text for Eikon: [ID:nRSU6448Ia ] Further company coverage:
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.