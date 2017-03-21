March 21 Wynnstay Group Plc:

* Wynnstay group plc - "trading environment for farmers has continued to show signs of recovery"

* Wynnstay group plc - Wynnstay is on track to return to growth in current financial year

* Wynnstay group plc - demand for spring seed is encouraging and smaller 2016 harvest has meant grain trading volumes in period are behind previous year

* Wynnstay - agricultural retail activities have seen small increase in like-for-like sales over recent months, mainly attributable to hardware products

* Wynnstay group plc - demand at just for pets, pet products business, remains subdued, reflecting challenging high street