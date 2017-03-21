March 21 Wynnstay Group Plc:
* Wynnstay group plc - "trading environment for farmers has
continued to show signs of recovery"
* Wynnstay group plc - Wynnstay is on track to return to
growth in current financial year
* Wynnstay group plc - demand for spring seed is encouraging
and smaller 2016 harvest has meant grain trading volumes in
period are behind previous year
* Wynnstay - agricultural retail activities have seen small
increase in like-for-like sales over recent months, mainly
attributable to hardware products
* Wynnstay group plc - demand at just for pets, pet products
business, remains subdued, reflecting challenging high street
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)