Cenovus Energy CEO Brian Ferguson to step down
June 20 Cenovus Energy Inc said on Tuesday its chief executive, Brian Ferguson, would retire in October, following a more than eight-year stint at the helm of the Canadian oil company.
May 16 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc
* X-Chem and Vertex enter into multi-target genetic disease collaboration
* X-Chem - Vertex will have the option to license lead-like hits discovered under the collaboration
* X-Chem - Vertex will be responsible for further development and commercialization of the resulting programs
* X-Chem - will receive an upfront payment and potential research, development and regulatory milestones and licensing fees Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qrFISY) Further company coverage:
* UTC Aerospace Systems- propeller upgrades for U.S. Air National Guard LC-130 aircraft commenced this month with fitting of NP2000 propeller system