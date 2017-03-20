WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 20 X-Chem Inc:
* X-Chem Inc - announced signing of a broad drug discovery collaboration with Astellas Pharma Inc
* X-Chem Inc - under terms of this multi-year agreement, X-Chem will receive an up-front payment of $16 million
* X-Chem Inc - as per agreement, co is eligible to receive research funding, as well as license and option fees as drug discovery collaboration proceeds
* X-Chem - additionally, Astellas has option to license compounds identified through the collaboration
* X-Chem - co will be entitled to pre-clinical, developmental, and commercial milestone payments on licensed compounds against each target
* X-Chem - milestone payments could amount to over $100 million per target, in addition to royalties based on sales of future products
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.