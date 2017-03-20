March 20 X-Chem Inc:

* X-Chem Inc - announced signing of a broad drug discovery collaboration with Astellas Pharma Inc

* X-Chem Inc - under terms of this multi-year agreement, X-Chem will receive an up-front payment of $16 million

* X-Chem Inc - as per agreement, co is eligible to receive research funding, as well as license and option fees as drug discovery collaboration proceeds

* X-Chem - additionally, Astellas has option to license compounds identified through the collaboration

* X-Chem - co will be entitled to pre-clinical, developmental, and commercial milestone payments on licensed compounds against each target

* X-Chem - milestone payments could amount to over $100 million per target, in addition to royalties based on sales of future products