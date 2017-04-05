April 5 X Fab Silicon Foundries Ev

* Announces results of its IPO

* Final price of offer is set at 8.00 euros ($8.52) per share; total amount of offer is about 400 million euros and may be increased to 440 million euros

* About 250 million euros in new shares have been placed and market cap of x-fab amounts to about 1.05 billion euros Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9388 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)