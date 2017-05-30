REFILE-AIRSHOW-Boeing wins hot Paris order race
PARIS, June 22 Boeing won a red hot race for new business at the Paris Airshow, rolling out a new model of its best-selling 737 airliner that helped it claim back the order crown from rival Airbus
May 30 X TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI SA (X Trade Brokers DM):
* JAKUB ZABŁOCKI RESIGNS AS CO CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD
* JAKUB LEONKIEWICZ APPOINTED CO NEW CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, June 22 Boeing won a red hot race for new business at the Paris Airshow, rolling out a new model of its best-selling 737 airliner that helped it claim back the order crown from rival Airbus
* Has loaned Trump millions for property ventures (Updates with emailed statement from Deutsche Bank)