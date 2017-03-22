March 22 Xaar Plc:

* FY pretax profit 17.9 million stg versus 13.6 million stg year ago

* Total revenue grew by 3 pct in 2016 to 96.2 million stg (2015: 93.5 million stg)

* FY net cash reduced by 20.4 million stg to 49.3 million stg (2015: 69.7 million stg)

* Adjusted operating profit margin of 20 pct achieved for year (2015: 22 pct)

* Our vision is to grow annual revenues to 220 million stg by 2020 - CEO