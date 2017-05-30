May 30 Xactly Corp:

* Xactly enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by vista equity partners

* Xactly Corp - deal for ‍$15.65 in cash per share,​

* Xactly Corp - Xactly's headquarters will remain in San Jose

* Xactly Corp - Xactly will not hold a conference call to discuss earnings due to announced sale of company