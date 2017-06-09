BRIEF-SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with Montco Offshore
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.
June 9 XBiotech Inc:
* XBiotech announces discontinuation of phase III study for colorectal cancer based on second interim analysis
* IDMC had no safety concerns from unblinded analysis
* Committee recommended early termination of phase III study for colorectal cancer as findings not sufficient to meet efficacy or threshold
* Findings will not affect efforts to pursue approval of therapy based on successful completion of European study
* In coming weeks, plans to analyze data to further understand primary & secondary endpoint data relating to phase III study for colorectal cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
BENGALURU, June 23 Gold held steady on Friday above a five-week low touched earlier this week, supported by technicals, but the metal was still on track for a third weekly fall. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was nearly unchanged at $1,250.70 per ounce at 0053 GMT. It was set for a small weekly fall of about 0.3 percent, having eased about 1 percent in each of two preceding weeks. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery gained 0.2 percent to $1,2